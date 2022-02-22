German Brig. Gen. Frank Graefe Interview about Gail Halvorsen

Brig. Gen. Frank Graefe, the defense attaché from the Federation of Germany to the United States, spoke to the legacy of retired U.S. Air Force Col. Gail Halvorsen in an interview at Halvorsen’s graveside service, Feb. 22, 2022 in Provo, Utah. Halvorsen’s family, friends, dignitaries and community members gathered to remember and celebrate the life of the “Berlin Candy Bomber” and “Uncle Wiggly Wings” who earned his nicknames by dropping candy from his aircraft to German children during the Berlin Airlift 1948-1949. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Jordan Hack)
