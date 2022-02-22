U.S. Col. David Thaden Interview about Gail Halvorsen

U.S. Air Force Col. Frederick David Thaden, the Commander of the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps at Brigham Young University (BYU), spoke about the impact that retired U.S. Air Force Col. Gail Halvorsen had on BYU Cadets in an interview at Halvorsen’s graveside service, Feb. 22, 2022 in Provo, Utah. Halvorsen’s family, friends, dignitaries and community members gathered to remember and celebrate the life of the “Berlin Candy Bomber” and “Uncle Wiggly Wings” who earned his nicknames by dropping candy from his aircraft to German children during the Berlin Airlift 1948-1949. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Jordan Hack)
|02.22.2022
|02.23.2022 15:15
|Interviews
|832232
|220222-Z-PL204-0001
|DOD_108827424
|00:02:34
|UT, US
|0
|0
