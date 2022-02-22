Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Col. David Thaden Interview about Gail Halvorsen

    02.22.2022

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class John Etheridge and Staff Sgt. Jordan Hack

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Frederick David Thaden, the Commander of the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps at Brigham Young University (BYU), spoke about the impact that retired U.S. Air Force Col. Gail Halvorsen had on BYU Cadets in an interview at Halvorsen’s graveside service, Feb. 22, 2022 in Provo, Utah. Halvorsen’s family, friends, dignitaries and community members gathered to remember and celebrate the life of the “Berlin Candy Bomber” and “Uncle Wiggly Wings” who earned his nicknames by dropping candy from his aircraft to German children during the Berlin Airlift 1948-1949. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Jordan Hack)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2022
    Date Posted: 02.23.2022 15:15
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:02:34
    TAGS

    UTNG
    Candy Bomber
    Gail Halvorsen
    Wiggly Wings

