    Inspiring Troops to Travel

    JOSHUA TREE, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kelsey Dornfeld 

    12th Marine Corps District

    Jessica Quezada, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, speaks about her company, LiboRisk, at Joshua Tree National Park, Joshua Tree, California on Jan. 30, 2022. LiboRisk is a travel community to bring active duty and veteran service members together to further build camaraderie outside the military, and expose attendees to new, positive experiences. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Kelsey Dornfeld)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2022
    Date Posted: 02.23.2022 13:09
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 832214
    VIRIN: 013022-M-PY134-1001
    Filename: DOD_108827194
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: JOSHUA TREE, CA, US 
    Hometown: DALLAS, TX, US

    Veterans

    TAGS

    Marine
    veteran
    MCRC
    12 MCD
    operation semper fi

