Jessica Quezada, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, speaks about her company, LiboRisk, at Joshua Tree National Park, Joshua Tree, California on Jan. 30, 2022. LiboRisk is a travel community to bring active duty and veteran service members together to further build camaraderie outside the military, and expose attendees to new, positive experiences. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Kelsey Dornfeld)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2022 13:09
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|832214
|VIRIN:
|013022-M-PY134-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108827194
|Length:
|00:02:12
|Location:
|JOSHUA TREE, CA, US
|Hometown:
|DALLAS, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Inspiring Troops to Travel, by SSgt Kelsey Dornfeld, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
