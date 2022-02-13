Aircraft representing the Air Force’s 75 years as a service join for a Heritage Flyover during the 2022 Super Bowl LVI. All Air Combat Command single ship demonstration teams participated in the historic first-of-its-kind five ship flyover for Super Bowl LVI. The flyover included an A-10C Thunderbolt II, F-16 Fighting Falcon, F-35A Lightning II, F-22 Raptor, and a P-51 Mustang from the Air Force Heritage Flight Foundation. A camera was set up in the back of the P-51 to capture this unique view of the historic flyover.
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2022 18:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|832153
|VIRIN:
|220213-F-EZ530-0051
|Filename:
|DOD_108826187
|Length:
|00:10:00
|Location:
|INGLEWOOD, CA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, SBLVI Heritage Flight Flyover from P-51, by SSgt Donald Hudson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT