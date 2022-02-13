SBLVI Heritage Flight Flyover from P-51

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/832153" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Aircraft representing the Air Force’s 75 years as a service join for a Heritage Flyover during the 2022 Super Bowl LVI. All Air Combat Command single ship demonstration teams participated in the historic first-of-its-kind five ship flyover for Super Bowl LVI. The flyover included an A-10C Thunderbolt II, F-16 Fighting Falcon, F-35A Lightning II, F-22 Raptor, and a P-51 Mustang from the Air Force Heritage Flight Foundation. A camera was set up in the back of the P-51 to capture this unique view of the historic flyover.