Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SBLVI Heritage Flight Flyover from P-51

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    INGLEWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Donald Hudson  

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    Aircraft representing the Air Force’s 75 years as a service join for a Heritage Flyover during the 2022 Super Bowl LVI. All Air Combat Command single ship demonstration teams participated in the historic first-of-its-kind five ship flyover for Super Bowl LVI. The flyover included an A-10C Thunderbolt II, F-16 Fighting Falcon, F-35A Lightning II, F-22 Raptor, and a P-51 Mustang from the Air Force Heritage Flight Foundation. A camera was set up in the back of the P-51 to capture this unique view of the historic flyover.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2022
    Date Posted: 02.22.2022 18:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 832153
    VIRIN: 220213-F-EZ530-0051
    Filename: DOD_108826187
    Length: 00:10:00
    Location: INGLEWOOD, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SBLVI Heritage Flight Flyover from P-51, by SSgt Donald Hudson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Super Bowl
    flyover
    Heritage Flight
    Demo Team
    AF75
    SBLIV Flyover

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT