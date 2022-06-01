Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MQ-8C Fire Scout Takes Off and Flight

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    01.06.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Danielle Baker 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    220106-N-HD110-1501
    CARIBBEAN SEA - (Jan. 6, 2022) -- An MQ-8C Fire Scout attached to the “Sea Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 22, Detachment 5, takes off and flies from the flight deck of the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Milwaukee (LCS 5), Jan. 6, 2022. Milwaukee is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Danielle Baker/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.06.2022
    Date Posted: 02.22.2022 16:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 832146
    VIRIN: 220106-N-HD110-1501
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_108826072
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MQ-8C Fire Scout Takes Off and Flight, by PO2 Danielle Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    flight operations
    USS Milwaukee
    USNAVSO
    US Fourth Fleet
    MQ-8C Fire Scout

