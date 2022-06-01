MQ-8C Fire Scout Prepares for Takeoff

220106-N-HD110-1500
CARIBBEAN SEA - (Jan. 6, 2022) -- An MQ-8C Fire Scout attached to the “Sea Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 22, Detachment 5, prepares for takes off from the flight deck of the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Milwaukee (LCS 5), Jan. 6, 2022. Milwaukee is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Danielle Baker/Released)
|01.06.2022
|02.22.2022 16:51
|B-Roll
|832142
|220106-N-HD110-1500
|1
|DOD_108826058
|00:01:11
|CARIBBEAN SEA
|1
|1
