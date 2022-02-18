AFW2 | What is the Recovery Care Plan?

The Recovery Care Plan is a vital part of the process to assist Airmen and Guardians through their recovery. The Recovery Care Plan begins with an initial assessment and progresses to a direct interaction between Recovery Care Coordinators/Non-Medical Care Managers and the Airman or Guardian. The Recovery Care Plan is comprehensive, but also straightforward - providing guidance and assistance during an Airman or Guardian's recovery. Part of the Recovery Care Plan involves introducing Airmen and Guardians to the varied support programs that are a large part of what AFW2 has to offer.
Ambassador Program: https://www.woundedwarrior.af.mil/Home/News/Video/videoid/825700/dvpcc/false/#DVIDSVideoPlayer9959
Recovering Airmen Mentorship Program (R.A.M.P): https://www.woundedwarrior.af.mil/Home/News/Video/videoid/825706/dvpcc/false/#DVIDSVideoPlayer9959
Adaptive Sports: https://www.woundedwarrior.af.mil/Home/News/Video/videoid/825707/dvpcc/false/?dvpsearch=Adaptive+Sports#DVIDSVideoPlayer9959
Caregiver:
https://www.woundedwarrior.af.mil/Home/News/Video/dvpcc/false/?dvpsearch=community%20programs#DVIDSVideoPlayer9959
Resiliency:
https://www.woundedwarrior.af.mil/Home/News/Video/videoid/825698/dvpcc/false/?dvpsearch=community+#DVIDSVideoPlayer9959
Empowerment in Transition (EIT):
https://www.woundedwarrior.af.mil/Home/News/Video/dvpsearch/EIT/dvpcc/false/#DVIDSVideoPlayer9959
Community Programs:
https://www.dvidshub.net/video/825692/afw2-community-programs
