AFW2 | What is the Recovery Care Plan?

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/832115" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Recovery Care Plan is a vital part of the process to assist Airmen and Guardians through their recovery. The Recovery Care Plan begins with an initial assessment and progresses to a direct interaction between Recovery Care Coordinators/Non-Medical Care Managers and the Airman or Guardian. The Recovery Care Plan is comprehensive, but also straightforward - providing guidance and assistance during an Airman or Guardian's recovery. Part of the Recovery Care Plan involves introducing Airmen and Guardians to the varied support programs that are a large part of what AFW2 has to offer.



Ambassador Program: https://www.woundedwarrior.af.mil/Home/News/Video/videoid/825700/dvpcc/false/#DVIDSVideoPlayer9959



Recovering Airmen Mentorship Program (R.A.M.P): https://www.woundedwarrior.af.mil/Home/News/Video/videoid/825706/dvpcc/false/#DVIDSVideoPlayer9959



Adaptive Sports: https://www.woundedwarrior.af.mil/Home/News/Video/videoid/825707/dvpcc/false/?dvpsearch=Adaptive+Sports#DVIDSVideoPlayer9959



Caregiver:

https://www.woundedwarrior.af.mil/Home/News/Video/dvpcc/false/?dvpsearch=community%20programs#DVIDSVideoPlayer9959



Resiliency:

https://www.woundedwarrior.af.mil/Home/News/Video/videoid/825698/dvpcc/false/?dvpsearch=community+#DVIDSVideoPlayer9959



Empowerment in Transition (EIT):

https://www.woundedwarrior.af.mil/Home/News/Video/dvpsearch/EIT/dvpcc/false/#DVIDSVideoPlayer9959



Community Programs:

https://www.dvidshub.net/video/825692/afw2-community-programs