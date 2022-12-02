The 2022 Biennial 68W Certification Test

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/832023" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Eight Michigan National Guard units come together for their biennial 68W TC 8-800 Medical Education and Demonstration of Individual Competence certification test at Fort Custer, Mich., Feb. 12, 2022. The eight units participating are the Mich. Medical Detachment, 1171st Medical Command Area Support, 1775th Military Police Company, 1-125th Infantry Regiment, 507th Engineer Battalion, 182nd Field Artillery Regiment, 1433rd Engineer Company, and the 1436th Engineer Company. 68W combat medics are one of two MOS's that require a civilian certification with the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians.