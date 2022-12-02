Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The 2022 Biennial 68W Certification Test

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT CUSTER, MI, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2022

    Video by Sgt. Drake Chandler 

    126th Public Affairs Operations Center

    Eight Michigan National Guard units come together for their biennial 68W TC 8-800 Medical Education and Demonstration of Individual Competence certification test at Fort Custer, Mich., Feb. 12, 2022. The eight units participating are the Mich. Medical Detachment, 1171st Medical Command Area Support, 1775th Military Police Company, 1-125th Infantry Regiment, 507th Engineer Battalion, 182nd Field Artillery Regiment, 1433rd Engineer Company, and the 1436th Engineer Company. 68W combat medics are one of two MOS's that require a civilian certification with the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2022
    Date Posted: 02.20.2022 18:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 832023
    VIRIN: 220212-Z-VL138-001
    Filename: DOD_108824118
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: FORT CUSTER, MI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 2022 Biennial 68W Certification Test, by SGT Drake Chandler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    combat medic
    Michigan National Guard
    Fort Custer
    68W certification

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT