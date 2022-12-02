Eight Michigan National Guard units come together for their biennial 68W TC 8-800 Medical Education and Demonstration of Individual Competence certification test at Fort Custer, Mich., Feb. 12, 2022. The eight units participating are the Mich. Medical Detachment, 1171st Medical Command Area Support, 1775th Military Police Company, 1-125th Infantry Regiment, 507th Engineer Battalion, 182nd Field Artillery Regiment, 1433rd Engineer Company, and the 1436th Engineer Company. 68W combat medics are one of two MOS's that require a civilian certification with the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians.
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2022 18:55
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|832023
|VIRIN:
|220212-Z-VL138-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108824118
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|FORT CUSTER, MI, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, The 2022 Biennial 68W Certification Test, by SGT Drake Chandler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
