The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Charleston District is proud to celebrate National Engineers Week. Engineers create new possibilities all the time and the engineers at USACE are no different. For 246 years the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has been engineering solutions for our nation’s toughest challenges.
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2022 09:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|831898
|VIRIN:
|220218-A-GJ885-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108820477
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, National Engineers Week, by Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
