    National Engineers Week

    CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2022

    Video by Russell Toof 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Charleston District is proud to celebrate National Engineers Week. Engineers create new possibilities all the time and the engineers at USACE are no different. For 246 years the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has been engineering solutions for our nation’s toughest challenges.

    Date Taken: 02.18.2022
    Date Posted: 02.18.2022 09:11
    Location: CHARLESTON, SC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Engineers Week, by Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

