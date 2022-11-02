Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Black History Month with Tech. Sgt. Yvette Lattimore

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.11.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. Rachelle Morris 

    7th Air Force

    Tech. Sgt. Yvette Lattimore, Seventh Air Force, talks about Black History Month and what it means to her and her family.

    Date Taken: 02.11.2022
    Date Posted: 02.17.2022 20:26
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 831867
    VIRIN: 220211-F-IT794-088
    Filename: DOD_108818584
    Length: 00:03:42
    Location: KR

    This work, Black History Month with Tech. Sgt. Yvette Lattimore, by MSgt Rachelle Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Black History Month

