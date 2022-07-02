Barksdale leadership and crew chiefs help prepare aircrew for a Bomber Task Force out of Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Feb. 7, 2022. U.S. Strategic Command routinely conducts BTF operations across the globe as a demonstration of U.S. commitment to collective defense and to integrate with Geographic Combatant Command operations.
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2022 16:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|831836
|VIRIN:
|220208-F-LK801-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108818195
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AFB, LA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Barksdale B-52s deploy to Indo-Pacific for Bomber Task Force, by A1C Chase Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
