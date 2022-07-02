Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Barksdale B-52s deploy to Indo-Pacific for Bomber Task Force

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BARKSDALE AFB, LA, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Chase Sullivan 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Barksdale leadership and crew chiefs help prepare aircrew for a Bomber Task Force out of Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Feb. 7, 2022. U.S. Strategic Command routinely conducts BTF operations across the globe as a demonstration of U.S. commitment to collective defense and to integrate with Geographic Combatant Command operations.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2022
    Date Posted: 02.17.2022 16:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 831836
    VIRIN: 220208-F-LK801-1001
    Filename: DOD_108818195
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: BARKSDALE AFB, LA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Barksdale B-52s deploy to Indo-Pacific for Bomber Task Force, by A1C Chase Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    B-52
    Louisiana
    Barksdale AFB
    BUFF
    BTF
    Striker Culture
    Striker Nation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT