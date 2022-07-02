Barksdale B-52s deploy to Indo-Pacific for Bomber Task Force

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Barksdale leadership and crew chiefs help prepare aircrew for a Bomber Task Force out of Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Feb. 7, 2022. U.S. Strategic Command routinely conducts BTF operations across the globe as a demonstration of U.S. commitment to collective defense and to integrate with Geographic Combatant Command operations.