Crew chiefs under the 96th Bomb Squadron prepare a B-52H Stratofortress for a Bomber Task Force deployment. Once ready, the aircrew taxi the aircraft and take off out of Barksdale Air Force Base Louisiana, Feb. 9, 2022. Bomber Task Force missions allow personnel to maintain readiness and proficiency and show the Air Force's global strike capability.
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2022 15:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|831830
|VIRIN:
|220202-F-XK411-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108818114
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Barksdale B-52s deploy to Indo-Pacific for Bomber Task Force, by SSgt Tristan Biese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
