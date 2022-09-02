Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Barksdale B-52s deploy to Indo-Pacific for Bomber Task Force

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tristan Biese 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Crew chiefs under the 96th Bomb Squadron prepare a B-52H Stratofortress for a Bomber Task Force deployment. Once ready, the aircrew taxi the aircraft and take off out of Barksdale Air Force Base Louisiana, Feb. 9, 2022. Bomber Task Force missions allow personnel to maintain readiness and proficiency and show the Air Force's global strike capability.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2022
    Date Posted: 02.17.2022 15:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 831830
    VIRIN: 220202-F-XK411-1001
    Filename: DOD_108818114
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Barksdale B-52s deploy to Indo-Pacific for Bomber Task Force, by SSgt Tristan Biese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    B-52
    Night operations
    BUFF
    2BW
    BTF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT