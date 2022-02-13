Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Anchorage, 1st Marine Division Exercise Waterborne Capabilities of ACVs

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PACIFIC OCEAN, USPACOM, AT SEA

    02.13.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Melvin Fatimehin 

    Expeditionary Strike Group Three

    U.S. Marines assigned to the 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion (3D AABN), 1st Marine Division (1stMarDiv) participated in a waterborne training evolution with Amphibious Combat Vehicles (ACVs) aboard amphibious transport dock ship USS Anchorage (LPD 23) in the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 12-13, 2022.

    The two-day training evolution focused on the safety and ship-to-shore capabilities for both the Marine Corps and Navy, as part of a larger training plan to refine tactics and doctrine for amphibious operations.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2022
    Date Posted: 02.16.2022 18:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 831651
    VIRIN: 220213-N-NM271-1001
    Filename: DOD_108816394
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN, USPACOM, AT SEA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Anchorage, 1st Marine Division Exercise Waterborne Capabilities of ACVs, by PO3 Melvin Fatimehin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Navy
    USN
    Marine Corps
    USS Anchorage
    ACV

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT