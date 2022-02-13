U.S. Marines assigned to the 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion (3D AABN), 1st Marine Division (1stMarDiv) participated in a waterborne training evolution with Amphibious Combat Vehicles (ACVs) aboard amphibious transport dock ship USS Anchorage (LPD 23) in the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 12-13, 2022.
The two-day training evolution focused on the safety and ship-to-shore capabilities for both the Marine Corps and Navy, as part of a larger training plan to refine tactics and doctrine for amphibious operations.
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2022 18:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|831651
|VIRIN:
|220213-N-NM271-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108816394
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN, USPACOM, AT SEA
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, USS Anchorage, 1st Marine Division Exercise Waterborne Capabilities of ACVs, by PO3 Melvin Fatimehin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
