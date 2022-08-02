Groundbreaking innovative efforts at the 349th Air Mobility Wing have provided intelligent, creative and practical solutions to problems that have vexed reserve Citizen Airmen for years. At the 349th, every Airman is encouraged to take part in shaping tomorrow's Air Force today.
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2022 18:15
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|831644
|VIRIN:
|220126-F-ZW472-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108816350
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 349 AMW Innovation, by Dennis Santarinala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT