349 AMW Innovation

Groundbreaking innovative efforts at the 349th Air Mobility Wing have provided intelligent, creative and practical solutions to problems that have vexed reserve Citizen Airmen for years. At the 349th, every Airman is encouraged to take part in shaping tomorrow's Air Force today.