Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFW2 | Refer an Airman or Guardian Form

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TX, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2022

    Video by Anthony Beauchamp 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    If you are unsure how to refer an Airman or Guardian, this explainer video might help you complete and send the form. The Air Force Wounded Warrior Program relies on you to help identify seriously wounded, injured or ill Airmen and Guardians.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2022
    Date Posted: 02.15.2022 12:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 831432
    VIRIN: 021522-F-XX948-001
    PIN: 21522
    Filename: DOD_108814032
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFW2 | Refer an Airman or Guardian Form, by Anthony Beauchamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    wounded
    injured
    wounded warrior
    ill
    afw2
    airmen or guardian

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT