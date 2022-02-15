AFW2 | Refer an Airman or Guardian Form

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/831432" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

If you are unsure how to refer an Airman or Guardian, this explainer video might help you complete and send the form. The Air Force Wounded Warrior Program relies on you to help identify seriously wounded, injured or ill Airmen and Guardians.