If you are unsure how to refer an Airman or Guardian, this explainer video might help you complete and send the form. The Air Force Wounded Warrior Program relies on you to help identify seriously wounded, injured or ill Airmen and Guardians.
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2022 12:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|831432
|VIRIN:
|021522-F-XX948-001
|PIN:
|21522
|Filename:
|DOD_108814032
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AFW2 | Refer an Airman or Guardian Form, by Anthony Beauchamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
