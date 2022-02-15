DLA Land and Maritime Always Ready

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/831414" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

DLA Land and Maritime Always ReadyFrom the fleet to the foxhole, DLA Land and Maritime provides global logistics excellence to the warfighter. This dynamic video shows how our team supports U.S. fighting forces and keeps them mission ready. For more information on how DLA Land and Maritime can support your team, visit: https://www.dla.mil/Land-and-Maritime/