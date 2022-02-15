DLA Land and Maritime Always ReadyFrom the fleet to the foxhole, DLA Land and Maritime provides global logistics excellence to the warfighter. This dynamic video shows how our team supports U.S. fighting forces and keeps them mission ready. For more information on how DLA Land and Maritime can support your team, visit: https://www.dla.mil/Land-and-Maritime/
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2022 11:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|831414
|VIRIN:
|220215-D-LU733-653
|PIN:
|505759
|Filename:
|DOD_108813912
|Length:
|00:04:52
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DLA Land and Maritime Always Ready, by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
