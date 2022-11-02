2-501st General Support Aviation Battalion, Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division, conducted an air assault mission in which they infilled 120 ground personnel into an airfield as a means of assaulting and seizing the location.
Lower third info:
CW3 William Higgins
Chinook Aviator
2-501st General Support Aviation Battalion
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2022 16:25
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|831340
|VIRIN:
|220211-A-UT412-0006
|Filename:
|DOD_108812618
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|EL PASO, TX, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Combat Aviation Brigade Air Assault, by SPC David Cordova, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT