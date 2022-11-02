Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combat Aviation Brigade Air Assault

    EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2022

    Video by Spc. David Cordova 

    1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade

    2-501st General Support Aviation Battalion, Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division, conducted an air assault mission in which they infilled 120 ground personnel into an airfield as a means of assaulting and seizing the location.

    Lower third info:
    CW3 William Higgins
    Chinook Aviator
    2-501st General Support Aviation Battalion

    Date Taken: 02.11.2022
    Date Posted: 02.14.2022 16:25
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 831340
    VIRIN: 220211-A-UT412-0006
    Filename: DOD_108812618
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: EL PASO, TX, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combat Aviation Brigade Air Assault, by SPC David Cordova, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Chinook
    FTX
    Combat Aviation Brigade
    1st Armored Division
    Helicopter
    Air Assault

