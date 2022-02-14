Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DLA Energy Fixed Sales Device Overview

    UNITED STATES

    02.14.2022

    Video by Connie Braesch 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    This video presents the Gasboy Islander PRIME Fuel Island as the DLA Energy Electronic Point of Sale (EPoS) fixed device. This video demonstrates the process of purchasing fuel using this user-friendly and secure self-serve fuel island pedestal.

    Date Taken: 02.14.2022
    Date Posted: 02.14.2022 10:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 831284
    VIRIN: 220214-D-D0441-200
    Filename: DOD_108811871
    Length: 00:07:28
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DLA Energy Fixed Sales Device Overview, by Connie Braesch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Defense Logistics Agency (DLA)

    fuel
    electronic sales

