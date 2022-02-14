This video presents the Gasboy Islander PRIME Fuel Island as the DLA Energy Electronic Point of Sale (EPoS) fixed device. This video demonstrates the process of purchasing fuel using this user-friendly and secure self-serve fuel island pedestal.
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2022 10:15
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|831284
|VIRIN:
|220214-D-D0441-200
|Filename:
|DOD_108811871
|Length:
|00:07:28
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DLA Energy Fixed Sales Device Overview, by Connie Braesch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
