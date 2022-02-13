US Soldiers on overseas deployment stand at Attention for National Anthem Live Shot at Super Bowl LVI. This feed was part of a broadcast on National TV during the National Anthem of the 2022 Super Bowl.
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2022 08:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|831252
|Filename:
|DOD_108811370
|Length:
|00:02:58
|Location:
|AF
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, US Soldiers Stand at Attention for National Anthem Live Shot at Super Bowl LVI, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
