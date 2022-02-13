Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Soldiers Stand at Attention for National Anthem Live Shot at Super Bowl LVI

    AFGHANISTAN

    02.13.2022

    Courtesy Video

    US Soldiers on overseas deployment stand at Attention for National Anthem Live Shot at Super Bowl LVI. This feed was part of a broadcast on National TV during the National Anthem of the 2022 Super Bowl.

    Date Taken: 02.13.2022
    Date Posted: 02.14.2022 08:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 831252
    Filename: DOD_108811370
    Length: 00:02:58
    Location: AF

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Soldiers Stand at Attention for National Anthem Live Shot at Super Bowl LVI, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

