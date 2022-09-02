U.S. Airmen follow out-processing procedures at the 633d Logistics Readiness Squadron at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virgnia, Feb. 10th, 2022, in support of a deployment to the United Arab Emirates. Based on orders from the U.S. Secretary of Defense, the strategic intent of the deployment is for the aircraft's presence to assist the UAE against the current threat and as a clear signal that the U.S. stands with the UAE as a long-standing strategic partner. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Mikaela Smith)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2022 12:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|831203
|VIRIN:
|220210-F-PG418-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_108810614
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, U.S. Airmen prepare to deploy, by Amn Mikaela Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
