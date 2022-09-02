U.S. Airmen prepare to deploy

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen follow out-processing procedures at the 633d Logistics Readiness Squadron at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virgnia, Feb. 10th, 2022, in support of a deployment to the United Arab Emirates. Based on orders from the U.S. Secretary of Defense, the strategic intent of the deployment is for the aircraft's presence to assist the UAE against the current threat and as a clear signal that the U.S. stands with the UAE as a long-standing strategic partner. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Mikaela Smith)