Members of the 1st Fighter Wing deploy overseas to United Arab Emirates at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Feb. 11, 2022, in support of a deployment to United Arab Emirates. Based on orders from the U.S. Secretary of Defense, the strategic intent of the deployment is for the F-22's presence to assist the UAE against the current threat and as a clear signal that the U.S. stands with the UAE as a long-standing strategic partner. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Gabriel Macdonald)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2022 12:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|831202
|VIRIN:
|220211-F-TL953-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_108810612
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 1st Fighter Wing personnel deploy in support of UAE, by SSgt Gabriel Macdonald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT