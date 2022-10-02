1st Fighter Wing F-22 Raptors launch at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in support of a deployment to the United Arab Emirates. Based on orders from the U.S. Secretary of Defense, the strategic intent of the deployment is for the aircraft's presence to assist the UAE against the current threat and as a clear signal that the U.S. stands with the UAE as a long-standing strategic partner.
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2022 12:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|831201
|VIRIN:
|220210-F-XR528-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_108810576
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|VA, US
|Downloads:
|7
|High-Res. Downloads:
|7
This work, 1st Fighter Wing F-22 Raptors deploy to the United Arab Emirates, by SrA John Foister, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
