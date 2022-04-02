Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    633rd Logistics Readiness Squadron prepares cargo for deployment to the United Arab Emirates

    VA, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2022

    Video by Senior Airman John Foister 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    633rd Logistics Readiness Squadron prepares cargo at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in support of a deployment to the United Arab Emirates. Based on orders from the U.S. Secretary of Defense, the strategic intent of the deployment is for the aircraft's presence to assist the UAE against the current threat and as a clear signal that the U.S. stands with the UAE as a long-standing strategic partner.

    Date Taken: 02.04.2022
    Date Posted: 02.12.2022 12:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 831200
    VIRIN: 220204-F-XR528-7001
    Filename: DOD_108810554
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: VA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, 633rd Logistics Readiness Squadron prepares cargo for deployment to the United Arab Emirates, by SrA John Foister, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    US Central Command
    USCENTCOM
    US Air Forces Central
    Joint Base Langley-Eustis
    1st Fighter Wing

