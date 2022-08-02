Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    633d Logistics Readiness Squadron cargo processing and inspection B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Zoie Cox 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    Airmen assigned to the 633d Logistics Readiness Squadron conducts cargo processing and inspection at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Feb. 8, 2022, in support of a deployment to United Arabs Emirates. The strategic intent of the deployment is for the F-22 Raptor’s presence to “assist the UAE against the current threat and as a clear signal that the U.S. stands with the UAE as a long-standing strategic partner,” according to Secretary Austin. (U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Zoie Cox)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2022
    Date Posted: 02.12.2022 12:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 831197
    VIRIN: 220208-F-KU549-7001
    Filename: DOD_108810537
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 633d Logistics Readiness Squadron cargo processing and inspection B-Roll, by SrA Zoie Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    US Central Command
    USCENTCOM
    US Air Forces Central
    Joint Base Langley-Eustis
    1st Fighter Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT