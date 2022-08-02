633d Logistics Readiness Squadron cargo processing and inspection B-Roll

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen assigned to the 633d Logistics Readiness Squadron conducts cargo processing and inspection at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Feb. 8, 2022, in support of a deployment to United Arabs Emirates. The strategic intent of the deployment is for the F-22 Raptor’s presence to “assist the UAE against the current threat and as a clear signal that the U.S. stands with the UAE as a long-standing strategic partner,” according to Secretary Austin. (U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Zoie Cox)