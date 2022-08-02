Airmen assigned to the 633d Logistics Readiness Squadron conducts cargo processing and inspection at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Feb. 8, 2022, in support of a deployment to United Arabs Emirates. The strategic intent of the deployment is for the F-22 Raptor’s presence to “assist the UAE against the current threat and as a clear signal that the U.S. stands with the UAE as a long-standing strategic partner,” according to Secretary Austin. (U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Zoie Cox)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2022 12:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|831197
|VIRIN:
|220208-F-KU549-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_108810537
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 633d Logistics Readiness Squadron cargo processing and inspection B-Roll, by SrA Zoie Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT