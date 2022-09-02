U.S. Army Recruiting Video 2022

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Recruiter video, demonstrating the opportunities and specialty jobs that the U.S. Army has to offer from eSports team to airborne opperations. U.S. Army Esports is an esports team sponsored by the United States Army. The team, which consists of active duty and reserve personnel. The Army Black Knights football team, previously known as the Army Cadets, represents the United States Military Academy in college football. The United States Army Airborne School – widely known as Jump School – conducts the basic paratrooper (military parachutist) training for the United States Armed Forces. It is operated by the 1st Battalion (Airborne), 507th Infantry, United States Army Infantry School, Fort Benning, Georgia. The Airborne School conducts the Basic Airborne Course, which is open to troops from all branches of the United States Department of Defense, Reserve Officer Training Corps, and allied military personnel.(U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Herman)