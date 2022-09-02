Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Recruiting Video 2022

    KILLEEN, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Herman 

    III Corps

    U.S. Army Recruiter video, demonstrating the opportunities and specialty jobs that the U.S. Army has to offer from eSports team to airborne opperations. U.S. Army Esports is an esports team sponsored by the United States Army. The team, which consists of active duty and reserve personnel. The Army Black Knights football team, previously known as the Army Cadets, represents the United States Military Academy in college football. The United States Army Airborne School – widely known as Jump School – conducts the basic paratrooper (military parachutist) training for the United States Armed Forces. It is operated by the 1st Battalion (Airborne), 507th Infantry, United States Army Infantry School, Fort Benning, Georgia. The Airborne School conducts the Basic Airborne Course, which is open to troops from all branches of the United States Department of Defense, Reserve Officer Training Corps, and allied military personnel.(U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Herman)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2022
    Date Posted: 02.10.2022 22:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 831058
    VIRIN: 220209-A-AL574-1001
    Filename: DOD_108808033
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: KILLEEN, TX, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Recruiting Video 2022, by SSG Daniel Herman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    sports
    recruiter
    soldiers
    airborne
    recruiting
    esports

