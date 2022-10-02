Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Washington National Guard members from the 3rd Battalion, 161st Infantry Regiment return home

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2022

    Video by Peter Chang 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    After a nine-month deployment to Poland members from the 3rd Battalion, 161st Infantry Regiment return home on February 10, 2022, to Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. (U.S. National Guard video by Peter Chang)

    Date Taken: 02.10.2022
    Date Posted: 02.10.2022 18:37
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 831045
    VIRIN: 220210-Z-CH682-470
    Filename: DOD_108807820
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Washington National Guard members from the 3rd Battalion, 161st Infantry Regiment return home, by Peter Chang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Welcome home
    Washington
    National Guard
    Deployment
    Washington National Guard

