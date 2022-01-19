Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marine Corps Colonel Wilfred Rivera inducted into the Puerto Rico Distinguished Veterans Hall of Fame

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ALBANY, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2022

    Video by Rodney Bearman and Jennifer Gonzalez

    U.S. Marine Corps Logistics Command

    US Marine Corps Colonel Wilfred Rivera, commander, Marine Depot Maintenance Command (MDMC) has been inducted into the Puerto Rico Distinguished Veterans Hall of Fame as a member of the 2021 class.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2022
    Date Posted: 02.10.2022 17:11
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 831028
    VIRIN: 220119-D-TE593-715
    Filename: DOD_108807626
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: ALBANY, GA, US 
    Hometown: PUERTO RICO, N, BO
    Hometown: PUERTO RICO, CAQ, CO

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Corps Colonel Wilfred Rivera inducted into the Puerto Rico Distinguished Veterans Hall of Fame, by Rodney Bearman and Jennifer Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Puerto Rico
    awards ceremony
    Hall of Fame
    MARCORLOGCOM
    MDMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT