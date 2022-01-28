Col. Wilfred Rivera, Commander, Marine Depot Maintenance Command is Inducted into Puerto Rico Distinguished Veterans Hall of Fame

Col. Wilred Rivera, commander, Marine Depot Maintenance Command (MDMC) has been inducted into the Puerto Rico Distinguished Veterans Hall of Fame as a member of the 2021 class.



According to the Office of the Veteran’s Advocate for Puerto Rico, induction into the Hall of Fame is awarded to Puerto Rican veterans whose character and distinguished accomplishments, either with the United States Armed Forces or in their civilian careers, exemplify professional excellence or meritorious contributions to society.



Rivera traveled to San Juan, Puerto Rico for the induction ceremony late last year.



Rivera spoke about his selection saying, “In my case, the committee utilized the whole Marine concept.” “They took my life while I was in Puerto Rico, how I was a gymnast, how I practiced martial arts, my contributions to the community, along with my military career for the last 25 years as the criteria for my selection.”



The Class of 2021 is composed of 16 inductees and includes noteworthy veterans such as Roberto Clemente, Baseball Major League Hall of Famer and former U. S. Marine.



“To have been selected for the class of 2021, along with my high school role model, Roberto Clemente it’s double the honor,” said Rivera.



Rivera is the first United States Marine Corps Colonel to be selected for the Puerto Rico Distinguished Veterans Hall of Fame.



Rivera noted that the honor has provided another opportunity for him to be give back saying, “the honor demonstrates, to the youth of Puerto Rico, that even though we were born in Puerto Rico, moved away from Puerto Rico, we were able to excel outside our motherland.”



MDMC is headquartered at Marine Corps Logistics Base (MCLB-A), Albany, Ga. and consists of two production plants, one each at MCLB-A and one at Marine Corps Logistics Base (MCLB-B), Barstow, Calif.

