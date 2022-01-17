Cyber Security Soldiers, Why I Serve

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/831024" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

SGM Edinri Magege, Sergeant Major of the North East Cyber Protection Center, discusses the Army Cyber Protection mission. SGM Magege encourages those with the relevant proficiencies, to step up to the challenge of defending the nation from the cyber security threats that it faces.