Cyber Security Soldiers, Why I Serve

SGM Edinri Magege, Sergeant Major of the North East Cyber Protection Center, discusses the Army Cyber Protection mission. SGM Magege encourages those with the relevant proficiencies, to step up to the challenge of defending the nation from the cyber security threats that it faces.
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2022 16:23
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|831024
|VIRIN:
|011722-A-DY325-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108807596
|Length:
|00:04:14
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
