    Cyber Security Soldiers, Why I Serve

    DC, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2022

    Video by Stephen Elias 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Directorate

    SGM Edinri Magege, Sergeant Major of the North East Cyber Protection Center, discusses the Army Cyber Protection mission. SGM Magege encourages those with the relevant proficiencies, to step up to the challenge of defending the nation from the cyber security threats that it faces.

    Date Taken: 01.17.2022
    Date Posted: 02.10.2022 16:23
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 831024
    VIRIN: 011722-A-DY325-1001
    Filename: DOD_108807596
    Length: 00:04:14
    Location: DC, US

    Cyber Security
    Cyber Soldier
    Northeast Cyber Protection Center
    SGM Magege of Northeast Cyber Protection Center
    Army Reserve Cyber Protection

