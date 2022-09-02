Super Bowl LVI Heritage Flyover Rehearsal

In preparation for the 2022 Super Bowl LVI Heritage Flyover all aircraft rehearsed over SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. All Air Combat Command single ship demonstration teams scheduled to participate in the historic Super Bowl LVI flyover, and include the A-10C Thunderbolt II, F-16 Fighting Falcon, F-35A Lightning II, F-22 Raptor, and a P-51 Mustang from the Air Force Heritage Flight Foundation. The demonstration teams spent time with students from Joint Forces Training Base, Los Alamitos, before taking off to rehearse.
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2022 01:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|830777
|VIRIN:
|220209-F-EZ530-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108802823
|Length:
|00:06:01
|Location:
|INGLEWOOD, CA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
