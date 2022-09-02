Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Super Bowl LVI Heritage Flyover Rehearsal

    INGLEWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Donald Hudson  

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    In preparation for the 2022 Super Bowl LVI Heritage Flyover all aircraft rehearsed over SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. All Air Combat Command single ship demonstration teams scheduled to participate in the historic Super Bowl LVI flyover, and include the A-10C Thunderbolt II, F-16 Fighting Falcon, F-35A Lightning II, F-22 Raptor, and a P-51 Mustang from the Air Force Heritage Flight Foundation. The demonstration teams spent time with students from Joint Forces Training Base, Los Alamitos, before taking off to rehearse.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2022
    Date Posted: 02.10.2022 01:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 830777
    VIRIN: 220209-F-EZ530-0001
    Filename: DOD_108802823
    Length: 00:06:01
    Location: INGLEWOOD, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Super Bowl LVI Heritage Flyover Rehearsal, by SSgt Donald Hudson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SBLVI Flyover

