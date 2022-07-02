Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFW2 | Recovery Care Coordinator | Jennifer Bangs

    JBSA-RANDOLPH, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2022

    Video by Anthony Beauchamp 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    Recovery Care Coordinator (RCC) Jennifer Bangs discusses the importance of building trust and relationships with the Airmen and Guardians she serves. RCC's are AFW2's boots on the ground; they serve seriously wounded, ill and injured Airmen and Guardians. Jennifer works in the South Central Region and primarily assists Airmen and Guardians stationed at JBSA - Randolph and Laughlin A.F.B.

    Date Taken: 02.07.2022
    Date Posted: 02.09.2022 15:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 830736
    VIRIN: 020922-F-XX948-001
    PIN: 20922
    Filename: DOD_108802067
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: JBSA-RANDOLPH, TX, US

    Laughlin AFB
    RCC
    AFW2
    JBSA-Randolph
    Recovery Care Coordinator
    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

