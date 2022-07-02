Recovery Care Coordinator (RCC) Jennifer Bangs discusses the importance of building trust and relationships with the Airmen and Guardians she serves. RCC's are AFW2's boots on the ground; they serve seriously wounded, ill and injured Airmen and Guardians. Jennifer works in the South Central Region and primarily assists Airmen and Guardians stationed at JBSA - Randolph and Laughlin A.F.B.
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2022 15:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|830736
|VIRIN:
|020922-F-XX948-001
|PIN:
|20922
|Filename:
|DOD_108802067
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|JBSA-RANDOLPH, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AFW2 | Recovery Care Coordinator | Jennifer Bangs, by Anthony Beauchamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
