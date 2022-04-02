TSgt. Andrew McKenzie, 30th Security Forces NCOIC of Launch Operations Support, explains what happens to prepare for a launch. The 30th Security Forces Squadron supports a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying National Reconnaissance Office mission NROL-87, launches from Vandenberg’s Space Launch Complex-4, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at 12:27 p.m. Pacific Time. (U.S. Space Force video by Airman 1st Class Tiarra Sibley)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2022 13:17
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|830705
|VIRIN:
|220131-F-GJ070-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108801509
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 30th SFS Supports NROL-87 Launch, by A1C Tiarra Sibley, identified by DVIDS
