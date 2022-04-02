Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    30th SFS Supports NROL-87 Launch

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Tiarra Sibley 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    TSgt. Andrew McKenzie, 30th Security Forces NCOIC of Launch Operations Support, explains what happens to prepare for a launch. The 30th Security Forces Squadron supports a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying National Reconnaissance Office mission NROL-87, launches from Vandenberg’s Space Launch Complex-4, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at 12:27 p.m. Pacific Time. (U.S. Space Force video by Airman 1st Class Tiarra Sibley)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2022
    Date Posted: 02.09.2022 13:17
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 830705
    VIRIN: 220131-F-GJ070-1001
    Filename: DOD_108801509
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 30th SFS Supports NROL-87 Launch, by A1C Tiarra Sibley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    protection
    launch
    air force
    30th SFS
    space force
    VSFB

