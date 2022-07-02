Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Body composition study makes stop at Fort Lee

    UNITED STATES

    02.07.2022

    Video by Terrance Bell 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee Public Affairs

    U.S. Center for Initial Military Training through U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command , has directed U.S. Army Research Institute of Environmental Medicine to lead the Army Comprehensive Body Composition study to provide contemporary data regarding the body weight and composition of the force that may inform potential future changes to the Army Body Composition Program . The population of the study, approximately 2,500 Soldiers, is to include Active, Reserve, and Army National Guard Soldiers representative of diverse backgrounds, including age, sex, and race/ethnicity.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2022
    Date Posted: 02.08.2022 10:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 830569
    VIRIN: 220207-A-US054-566
    PIN: 1002
    Filename: DOD_108799492
    Length: 00:00:07
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Body composition study makes stop at Fort Lee, by Terrance Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Body composition study makes stop at Fort Lee

    TRADOC
    cascom
    USARIEM
    body composition
    cimt
    abcp

