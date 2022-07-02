Body composition study makes stop at Fort Lee

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Center for Initial Military Training through U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command , has directed U.S. Army Research Institute of Environmental Medicine to lead the Army Comprehensive Body Composition study to provide contemporary data regarding the body weight and composition of the force that may inform potential future changes to the Army Body Composition Program . The population of the study, approximately 2,500 Soldiers, is to include Active, Reserve, and Army National Guard Soldiers representative of diverse backgrounds, including age, sex, and race/ethnicity.