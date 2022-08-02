Body composition study makes stop at Fort Lee

Photo By Terrance Bell | A U.S. Army Research Institute of Environmental Medicine researcher performs a bone...... read more read more Photo By Terrance Bell | A U.S. Army Research Institute of Environmental Medicine researcher performs a bone mineral density test on a Soldier-volunteer using spectral imaging in support of the Army Comprehensive Body Composition Study held at the Williams Multipurpose Room Feb. 7 at the Army Logistics University. The study -- which included a traditional tape test and bioelectrical impedance analysis --aims to provide data regarding Soldiers' body weight and composition that could be a factor in making changes to the Army Body Composition Program. The study sessions here included more than a hundred Soldiers of diverse backgrounds, various ages, ethnicities and races. see less | View Image Page

FORT LEE -- The Army Comprehensive Body Composition Study made its way to Fort Lee Feb. 5, beginning an 6-day effort to collect data that could one day support policy changes to the Army Body Composition Program.



The U.S. Army Research Institute of Environmental Medicine is leading the ACBCS to provide contemporary data regarding the body weight and composition of the force .



The study will eventually comprise 2,500 Soldiers across all Army components, representing diverse backgrounds, including age, sex, and race/ethnicity.



The initial phase of the study was conducted at Fort Bragg, N.C., late last year.



The study will assess Soldier body size (height, weight, and circumference) and composition, current physical fitness score of record (either the ACFT or APFT), profile dates, and for females, the number, dates of pregnancies and delivery methods.



To assess body composition, four measurement techniques are being used: standard Army Regulation 600-9 tape test, dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry , three-dimensional total body scanning, and bio-electrical impedance analysis.



The ACBC study also will examine the associations of body composition, as assessed by these four measurements with physical performance.



Additional information will provide relationships between type of musculoskeletal injury and duty time lost due to injury or pregnancy.



The U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training -- through the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command -- directed the ACBC study.