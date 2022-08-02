Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Body composition study makes stop at Fort Lee

    02.08.2022

    Story by Terrance Bell 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee Public Affairs

    FORT LEE -- The Army Comprehensive Body Composition Study made its way to Fort Lee Feb. 5, beginning an 6-day effort to collect data that could one day support policy changes to the Army Body Composition Program.

    The U.S. Army Research Institute of Environmental Medicine is leading the ACBCS to provide contemporary data regarding the body weight and composition of the force .

    The study will eventually comprise 2,500 Soldiers across all Army components, representing diverse backgrounds, including age, sex, and race/ethnicity.

    The initial phase of the study was conducted at Fort Bragg, N.C., late last year.

    The study will assess Soldier body size (height, weight, and circumference) and composition, current physical fitness score of record (either the ACFT or APFT), profile dates, and for females, the number, dates of pregnancies and delivery methods.

    To assess body composition, four measurement techniques are being used: standard Army Regulation 600-9 tape test, dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry , three-dimensional total body scanning, and bio-electrical impedance analysis.

    The ACBC study also will examine the associations of body composition, as assessed by these four measurements with physical performance.

    Additional information will provide relationships between type of musculoskeletal injury and duty time lost due to injury or pregnancy.

    The U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training -- through the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command -- directed the ACBC study.

