Continued equipment right-sizing supports strategic efforts against Daesh

Coalition civilian contractors direct the movement of equipment sent from locations in Iraq, to Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Jan. 19, 2022. The equipment was received as part of a strategic effort to recycle and reapportion unused equipment as Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve continues its advise, assist, and enable mission. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Josiah Meece).
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2022 09:31
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|830554
|VIRIN:
|220119-Z-XU318-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_108799339
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Language:
|Arabic
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
