Continued equipment right-sizing supports strategic efforts against Daesh

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/830554" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Coalition civilian contractors direct the movement of equipment sent from locations in Iraq, to Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Jan. 19, 2022. The equipment was received as part of a strategic effort to recycle and reapportion unused equipment as Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve continues its advise, assist, and enable mission. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Josiah Meece).