    Continued equipment right-sizing supports strategic efforts against Daesh

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    01.19.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Josiah Meece 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve   

    Coalition civilian contractors direct the movement of equipment sent from locations in Iraq, to Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Jan. 19, 2022. The equipment was received as part of a strategic effort to recycle and reapportion unused equipment as Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve continues its advise, assist, and enable mission. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Josiah Meece).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2022
    Date Posted: 02.08.2022 09:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 830554
    VIRIN: 220119-Z-XU318-1004
    Filename: DOD_108799339
    Length: 00:00:58
    Language: Arabic
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Continued equipment right-sizing supports strategic efforts against Daesh, by A1C Josiah Meece, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Coalition
    CJTF
    Operation Inherent Resolve

