The 127th Wing is proud to announce the 2022 Selfridge Open House and Air Show, which will take place on July 9th and 10th, 2022, at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Harrison Twp. Michigan. Join us on July 9th and 10th for the 2022 Selfridge Open House and Airshow featuring the Air Combat Command F-22 Demo Team!
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2022 16:29
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|830506
|VIRIN:
|220207-F-JK012-036
|Filename:
|DOD_108798387
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2022 Selfridge Open House and Airshow, by SSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT