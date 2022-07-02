video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





The 127th Wing is proud to announce the 2022 Selfridge Open House and Air Show, which will take place on July 9th and 10th, 2022, at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Harrison Twp. Michigan. Join us on July 9th and 10th for the 2022 Selfridge Open House and Airshow featuring the Air Combat Command F-22 Demo Team!