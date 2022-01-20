The F-16 Viper Demonstration Team is participating in the Super Bowl 56 pregame flyover at SoFi Stadium, California, Feb. 13, 2022. The first-of-its-kind flyover will consist of five aircraft including the F-16 Viper, F-22 Raptor, A-10 Thunderbolt II, F-35 Lighting II and P-51 Mustang. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)
|01.20.2022
|02.07.2022 14:16
|Package
|830482
|220120-F-ZB805-757
|DOD_108798055
|00:00:30
|SHAW AFB, SC, US
|1
|1
This work, Hype video for Super Bowl flyover, by SrA Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
