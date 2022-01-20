Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hype video for Super Bowl flyover

    SHAW AFB, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The F-16 Viper Demonstration Team is participating in the Super Bowl 56 pregame flyover at SoFi Stadium, California, Feb. 13, 2022. The first-of-its-kind flyover will consist of five aircraft including the F-16 Viper, F-22 Raptor, A-10 Thunderbolt II, F-35 Lighting II and P-51 Mustang. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2022
    Date Posted: 02.07.2022 14:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 830482
    VIRIN: 220120-F-ZB805-757
    Filename: DOD_108798055
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: SHAW AFB, SC, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hype video for Super Bowl flyover, by SrA Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    shaw afb
    SuperBowl
    VDT
    F16ViperDemo
    SBLVI

