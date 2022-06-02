Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    187th Fighter Wing Fuels B-roll

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2022

    Video by Billy Blankenship 

    187th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 187th Fighter Wing, Alabama Air National Guard, conduct fuels operations on a F-16C at Dannelly Field, Alabama, February 6, 2022. Fuels professionals are also responsible for operating the vehicles, equipment and storage facilities that are essential to the refueling operation while also ensuring the compliance of all safety regulations while handling these volatile liquids. (U.S. Air Force Video by Tech. Sgt. William Blankenship)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2022
    Date Posted: 02.06.2022 11:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 830379
    VIRIN: 220206-F-VZ654-001
    Filename: DOD_108796216
    Length: 00:03:31
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, 187th Fighter Wing Fuels B-roll, by Billy Blankenship, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    Fuels
    187th Fighter Wing
    Alabama National Guard
    Alabama Air National Guard

