187th Fighter Wing Fuels B-roll

Airmen from the 187th Fighter Wing, Alabama Air National Guard, conduct fuels operations on a F-16C at Dannelly Field, Alabama, February 6, 2022. Fuels professionals are also responsible for operating the vehicles, equipment and storage facilities that are essential to the refueling operation while also ensuring the compliance of all safety regulations while handling these volatile liquids. (U.S. Air Force Video by Tech. Sgt. William Blankenship)



4K/60fps