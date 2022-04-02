Approximately 20 of the 50 non-medical service members activated to assist long-term care facilities, began their second day of Nurse Aide Training and Competency Evaluation Program through Avalon Healthcare Group on Feb. 4, 2022. The Guard members learn the proper way to do tasks that they will be performing at the long-term care facilities throughout the state.(National Guard video by Ileen Kennedy)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2022 13:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|830353
|VIRIN:
|220204-Z-KC166-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108795309
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|SOUTH JORDAN, UT, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Service members receive nurse aid training to assist long-term care facilities, by Ileen Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT