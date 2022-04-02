Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Service members receive nurse aid training to assist long-term care facilities

    SOUTH JORDAN, UT, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2022

    Video by Ileen Kennedy 

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    Approximately 20 of the 50 non-medical service members activated to assist long-term care facilities, began their second day of Nurse Aide Training and Competency Evaluation Program through Avalon Healthcare Group on Feb. 4, 2022. The Guard members learn the proper way to do tasks that they will be performing at the long-term care facilities throughout the state.(National Guard video by Ileen Kennedy)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2022
    Date Posted: 02.05.2022 13:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 830353
    VIRIN: 220204-Z-KC166-0001
    Filename: DOD_108795309
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: SOUTH JORDAN, UT, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Service members receive nurse aid training to assist long-term care facilities, by Ileen Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NGB
    UTANG
    UTNG
    COVID-19 Task Force

