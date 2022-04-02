Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WCAP Stories-2022 Olympians - Hakeem

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2022

    Video by Terry Smith 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    I’m Specialist Hakeem Abdul-Saboor, I’m a soldier and I’m a World Class Athlete. I’m a member of the United States Bobsled Team. The Army has taught me to be resilient, to never give up and always strive to complete the task. To walk into the Olympic Stadium is going to be tremendously overwhelming. Everybody’s there cheering and rooting you on and I’m there to represent my country, both as an athlete and as a soldier. It’s going to be amazing to say I’ve made it. It’s been a great journey. Follow me at ArmyWCAP.com. Go Army!

    Date Taken: 02.04.2022
    Date Posted: 02.04.2022 16:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 830319
    VIRIN: 020422-D-DO482-0005
    Filename: DOD_108794467
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: DALLAS, TX, US 

