WCAP Stories-2022 Olympians - Hakeem

I’m Specialist Hakeem Abdul-Saboor, I’m a soldier and I’m a World Class Athlete. I’m a member of the United States Bobsled Team. The Army has taught me to be resilient, to never give up and always strive to complete the task. To walk into the Olympic Stadium is going to be tremendously overwhelming. Everybody’s there cheering and rooting you on and I’m there to represent my country, both as an athlete and as a soldier. It’s going to be amazing to say I’ve made it. It’s been a great journey. Follow me at ArmyWCAP.com. Go Army!