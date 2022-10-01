Weasel Readiness | X Factor

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Multicapable Airmen Teams are small groups of Airmen who learn each other's duties to increase agility and versatility when performing maintenance on an F-16.



Check out the video below to see how a 77th Fighter Generation Squadron Gambler Avionics Airman has transitioned into the MCAT.