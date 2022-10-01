Weasel Readiness | X Factor

Multicapable Airmen Teams are small groups of Airmen who learn each other's duties to increase agility and versatility when performing maintenance on an F-16.
Check out the video below to see how a 77th Fighter Generation Squadron Gambler Avionics Airman has transitioned into the MCAT.
|01.10.2022
|02.04.2022 10:27
|Series
|830234
|220110-F-TK030-991
|DOD_108793737
|00:01:15
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
|0
|0
