Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Weasel Readiness | X Factor

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Dallin Wrye 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Multicapable Airmen Teams are small groups of Airmen who learn each other's duties to increase agility and versatility when performing maintenance on an F-16.

    Check out the video below to see how a 77th Fighter Generation Squadron Gambler Avionics Airman has transitioned into the MCAT.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2022
    Date Posted: 02.04.2022 10:27
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 830234
    VIRIN: 220110-F-TK030-991
    Filename: DOD_108793737
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Weasel Readiness | X Factor, by SrA Dallin Wrye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    WeaselReady

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT