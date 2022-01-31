Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Logistics Readiness Squadron Receiving Section

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Dallin Wrye 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 20th LRS Receiving Section is responsible for handling packages and making sure they get to the right people.

    From checking the contents to scanning it into their system, the Shaw mission is able to continue due to every unit having their essential items.

    Date Taken: 01.31.2022
    Date Posted: 02.04.2022 10:07
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US 

    This work, Logistics Readiness Squadron Receiving Section, by SrA Dallin Wrye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

