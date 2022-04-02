Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WCAP Stories-2022 Olympians-SPC Good

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2022

    Video by Terry Smith 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    I’m Specialist Jasper Good, a member of the U.S. Nordic Combined Team and the U. S. Army’s World Class Athlete Program. I think the soldier athlete relationship makes each other better. I think discipline is something you learn as a soldier and that’s extremely beneficial as an athlete. There’s so much you have to be disciplined with and on the flip-side as an athlete you learn how to work and grind and be willing to do what it takes. I’m very much looking forward to walking into opening ceremonies this year and not only representing Team USA, but also the U.S. Army. I think that’s going to be an incredible honor. To be making both my country and my soldiers proud.

    Date Taken: 02.04.2022
    Date Posted: 02.04.2022 08:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 830219
    VIRIN: 020422-D-DO482-0004
    Filename: DOD_108793558
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: DALLAS, TX, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, WCAP Stories-2022 Olympians-SPC Good, by Terry Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Exchange
    AAFES
    Army
    Army & Air Force Exchange Service
    WCAP
    Shopmyexchange.com

