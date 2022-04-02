WCAP Stories-2022 Olympians-SPC Good

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



I’m Specialist Jasper Good, a member of the U.S. Nordic Combined Team and the U. S. Army’s World Class Athlete Program. I think the soldier athlete relationship makes each other better. I think discipline is something you learn as a soldier and that’s extremely beneficial as an athlete. There’s so much you have to be disciplined with and on the flip-side as an athlete you learn how to work and grind and be willing to do what it takes. I’m very much looking forward to walking into opening ceremonies this year and not only representing Team USA, but also the U.S. Army. I think that’s going to be an incredible honor. To be making both my country and my soldiers proud.