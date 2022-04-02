Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WCAP Stories-2022 Olympians - SGT Sweeney

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2022

    Video by Terry Smith 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    My name is SGT Emily Sweeney, I’ m an Olympic Athlete and an Army Soldier. I’m a part of the World Class Athlete Program. Which is a group of soldiers that are soldier athletes who are chasing to become Olympians and Paralympians. The world of being a soldier and an athlete are perfect parallels, you learn so much as a soldier about what your values are and how to work with a team. And then also as an athlete, you also need those attributes. So I’ve learned a lot about resiliency, motivation, as an athlete, but it then transfers over to be a soldier. So they’re the perfect mixture and I feel I am a better athlete because I am a soldier and I’m a better soldier because I’m an athlete.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2022
    Date Posted: 02.04.2022 08:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 830216
    VIRIN: 020422-D-DO482-0001
    Filename: DOD_108793511
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: DALLAS, TX, US 

    TAGS

    Exchange
    AAFES
    Army
    Army & Air Force Exchange Service
    WCAP
    Shopmyexchange.com

