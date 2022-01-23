Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Advise, assist, enable key to new OIR campaign

    BAGHDAD, IRAQ

    01.23.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jose Torres Jr. 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve   

    Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve issues a new Campaign Plan that will chart the course for the future of the command, having transitioned from a combat role in Iraq complete in early December 2021. While the full plan is classified according to policies enacted by the 77-member Coalition, highlights from the plan are that the Coalition continues its core mandate to maintain the enduring defeat of Daesh; by, with, and through partner forces that is made possible by Coalition advice, assistance, and enablement.

    Date Taken: 01.23.2022
    Date Posted: 02.04.2022 11:00
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 830212
    VIRIN: 220123-A-ND255-1001
    Filename: DOD_108793472
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: BAGHDAD, IQ 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Coalition
    partner forces
    CJTF-OIR
    campaign plan
    advise assist enable

