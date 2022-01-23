Advise, assist, enable key to new OIR campaign

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve issues a new Campaign Plan that will chart the course for the future of the command, having transitioned from a combat role in Iraq complete in early December 2021. While the full plan is classified according to policies enacted by the 77-member Coalition, highlights from the plan are that the Coalition continues its core mandate to maintain the enduring defeat of Daesh; by, with, and through partner forces that is made possible by Coalition advice, assistance, and enablement.