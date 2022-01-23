Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve issues a new Campaign Plan that will chart the course for the future of the command, having transitioned from a combat role in Iraq complete in early December 2021. While the full plan is classified according to policies enacted by the 77-member Coalition, highlights from the plan are that the Coalition continues its core mandate to maintain the enduring defeat of Daesh; by, with, and through partner forces that is made possible by Coalition advice, assistance, and enablement.
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2022 11:00
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|830212
|VIRIN:
|220123-A-ND255-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108793472
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|BAGHDAD, IQ
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Advise, assist, enable key to new OIR campaign
