Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Marine F-35Bs Participate In Exercise Noble Fusion

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    02.04.2022

    Video by Cpl. Gabriel Groseclose-Durand 

    AFN Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 121 return to Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, after completing flight operations in support of Exercise Noble Fusion, Feb. 4, 2022. Noble Fusion demonstrates that Navy and Marine Corps forward-deployed stand-in naval expeditionary forces can rapidly aggregate Marine Expeditionary Unit/Amphibious Ready Group teams at sea, along with a carrier strike group, as well as other joint force elements and allies, in order to conduct lethal sea-denial operations, seize key maritime terrain, guarantee freedom of movement, and create an advantage for U.S. partner and allied forces. VMFA-121 conducts training throughout the year, in the Indo-Pacific, to maintain readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Gabriel Durand)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2022
    Date Posted: 02.04.2022 05:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 830192
    VIRIN: 220204-M-TU094-002
    Filename: DOD_108793156
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marine F-35Bs Participate In Exercise Noble Fusion, by Cpl Gabriel Groseclose-Durand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MCAS Iwakuni
    U.S. Marine Corps
    F-35B
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
    VMFA-121
    Noble Fusion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT