UTNG Soldiers activated to aid long-term care facilities

Four of the 50 non-medical service members activated to assist long-term care facilities, began working as nurse’s aides at Neuro Restorative in Riverton, Utah, Feb. 3, 2022. Due to the spike in COVID-19 cases from the omicron variant, many facilities throughout the state are experiencing staffing shortages. The Guard members helped with various tasks in the care of residents at the facility, filling in for certified nursing assistants and other staff members that are out sick.(National Guard photo by Ileen Kennedy)