    UTNG Soldiers activated to aid long-term care facilities

    RIVERTON, UT, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2022

    Video by Ileen Kennedy 

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    Four of the 50 non-medical service members activated to assist long-term care facilities, began working as nurse’s aides at Neuro Restorative in Riverton, Utah, Feb. 3, 2022. Due to the spike in COVID-19 cases from the omicron variant, many facilities throughout the state are experiencing staffing shortages. The Guard members helped with various tasks in the care of residents at the facility, filling in for certified nursing assistants and other staff members that are out sick.(National Guard photo by Ileen Kennedy)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2022
    Date Posted: 02.03.2022 22:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 830176
    VIRIN: 220203-Z-KC166-1001
    Filename: DOD_108792874
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: RIVERTON, UT, US 

    Utah National Guard
    UTNG
    #InThisTogether
    COVID-19 Joint Task Force

