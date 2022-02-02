Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Viewing platform project gives understanding of historic K 25 Building

    OAK RIDGE, TN, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2022

    Video by Leon Roberts 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District will be constructing the K-25 Viewing Platform at the Manhattan Project National Historical Park located in the East Tennessee Technology Park in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. The U.S. Department of Energy Office of Environmental Management in Oak Ridge signed an interagency agreement giving the Corps of Engineers the green light to build the project that will draw attention to a larger National Historic Preservation effort to commemorate the importance of the historic K-25 Building. (USACE Video by Leon Roberts)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2022
    Date Posted: 02.03.2022 20:13
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 830166
    VIRIN: 220202-A-EO110-1010
    Filename: DOD_108792727
    Length: 00:03:00
    Location: OAK RIDGE, TN, US 

    Tennessee
    Corps of Engineers
    Oak Ridge
    Department of Energy
    K-25 Building
    Interagency Agreement

