Viewing platform project gives understanding of historic K 25 Building

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District will be constructing the K-25 Viewing Platform at the Manhattan Project National Historical Park located in the East Tennessee Technology Park in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. The U.S. Department of Energy Office of Environmental Management in Oak Ridge signed an interagency agreement giving the Corps of Engineers the green light to build the project that will draw attention to a larger National Historic Preservation effort to commemorate the importance of the historic K-25 Building. (USACE Video by Leon Roberts)