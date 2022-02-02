The Air Force Wounded Warrior (AFW2) Program is tasked with supporting the Air Force's seriously wounded, ill or injured Airmen and Guardians. AFW2 Recovery Care Coordinators are located at most bases to assist those Airmen and Guardians throughout the entire process.
Reach out to yours to get more info.
http://www.woundedwarrior.af.mil
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2022 18:02
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|830157
|VIRIN:
|020222-F-XX948-002
|PIN:
|20222
|Filename:
|DOD_108792465
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|JBSA - RANDOLPH, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AFW2 | What is an RCC, by Anthony Beauchamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT