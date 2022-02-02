AFW2 | What is an RCC

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Air Force Wounded Warrior (AFW2) Program is tasked with supporting the Air Force's seriously wounded, ill or injured Airmen and Guardians. AFW2 Recovery Care Coordinators are located at most bases to assist those Airmen and Guardians throughout the entire process.



Reach out to yours to get more info.



http://www.woundedwarrior.af.mil