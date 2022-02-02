Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFW2 | What is an RCC

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JBSA - RANDOLPH, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2022

    Video by Anthony Beauchamp 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    The Air Force Wounded Warrior (AFW2) Program is tasked with supporting the Air Force's seriously wounded, ill or injured Airmen and Guardians. AFW2 Recovery Care Coordinators are located at most bases to assist those Airmen and Guardians throughout the entire process.

    Reach out to yours to get more info.

    http://www.woundedwarrior.af.mil

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2022
    Date Posted: 02.03.2022 18:02
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 830157
    VIRIN: 020222-F-XX948-002
    PIN: 20222
    Filename: DOD_108792465
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: JBSA - RANDOLPH, TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFW2 | What is an RCC, by Anthony Beauchamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #AFW2 #RCC #Recovery Care Coordinators #Air Force Cares #Support #Helping Airmen #Helping Guardians

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT