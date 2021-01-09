Lt. Col. Andrew Johannes, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Charleston District commander, visits the St. Stephen Powerhouse for the first time since taking command of the district.
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2022 14:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|830105
|VIRIN:
|210901-A-GJ885-100
|Filename:
|DOD_108791994
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|ST. STEPHEN, SC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USACE Charleston District commander visits the St. Stephen Powerhouse, by Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT