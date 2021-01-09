Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE Charleston District commander visits the St. Stephen Powerhouse

    ST. STEPHEN, SC, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2021

    Video by Russell Toof 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston District

    Lt. Col. Andrew Johannes, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Charleston District commander, visits the St. Stephen Powerhouse for the first time since taking command of the district.

    Date Taken: 09.01.2021
    Date Posted: 02.03.2022 14:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 830105
    VIRIN: 210901-A-GJ885-100
    Filename: DOD_108791994
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: ST. STEPHEN, SC, US 

    This work, USACE Charleston District commander visits the St. Stephen Powerhouse, by Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army Corps Of Engineers

    St. Stephen Powerhouse

    U.S. Army Corps Of Engineers Charleston District

    USACE Charleston

    USACE
    U.S. Army Corps Of Engineers
    St. Stephen Powerhouse
    U.S. Army Corps Of Engineers Charleston District
    USACE Charleston

